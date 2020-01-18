Live-in relationship of Pop sensation Rihanna and business tycoon Hassan Jameel ends

Alas! the sweetest dessert had a sour raisin. The 3 years much-anticipated relationship of Rihanna and Saudi business tycoon Hassan Jameel had turned sour according to their inside circles. The 31-year-old duo had kept their relationship mostly private, but the ‘We found love’ singer opened up about the romance in June 2019 profile with Interview magazine.

Their relationship was celebrated by tabloids for having the perfect chemistry among celebrity couples. Hassan is mysterious, silent and serious while Rihanna is organically fun and wild. In a recent 2019 interview Rihanna opened up in an interview with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour that she wants to be a mother above all other desires, and she expects it soon.

Previously, the pop star has dated Chris Brown and Drake. Jameel was married to art critic Lina Lazaar from 2012 to 2017.