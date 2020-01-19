WhatsApp to launch new feature soon

The social media messaging app WhatsApp will soon launch a new feature. WhatsApp owned by Facebook latest beta update for its Android has claimed that the latter might be bringing support for animated sticker packs soon. This was reported by a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates named WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp’s new feature ‘Disappearing Messages’ was also spotted in the latest beta version 2.19.275 for Android. With this feature, group admins will able to select a specific duration for messages on the group and once a message crosses the duration, it will be automatically deleted.

The ‘Delete Messages’ feature for group chats will make it easy for the admins to manage old messages and chats.

Additionally, WhatsApp’s long-awaited dark mode feature is finally ready for release and reportedly some of its users have already tested it.