Andhra Pradesh to get three capitals

Amid protests from the Opposition, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Monday approved a proposal to create three state capitals — Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, and Amravati — to help decentralised development.

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions Act, 2020, was introduced by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development B Satyanarayana. Finance Minister B Rajendranath initiated a discussion on the Bill and stated that the government wants to introduce zonal development by dividing the state into four zones with each zone having three-four districts to ensure balanced development.

“We will establish zonal development boards which will recommend and accelerate growth and development,” Rajendranath said. “We are constituting Amaravati Metropolitan Region which will have legislative functions which means Amaravati will be the Legislative Capital. The Executive Capital will be Visakhapatnam while Kurnool Urban Development area will be the Judicial Capital,” he said.

“Raj Bhavan and Secretariat will be moved to Visakhapatnam,” he told the Assembly.

The move to shift the capital was staunchly opposed by former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP. Ahead of the cabinet meeting today, several TDP leaders were taken into preventive custody in Amaravati, Vijayawada, and Guntur. TDP workers and farmers protesting the government’s decision were prevented from organising protests in the 29 villages in Amaravati leading to tension. Chief Minister Reddy’s convoy took a different route to avoid the protesters in Amravati and security has been tightened.