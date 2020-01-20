Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP leader joined BJP

Giving shock to the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) in Delhi a senior leader of the party joined BJP. Delhi Safai Karamchari Commission chairman Sant Lal Chawaria has joined BJP on Sunday. Sant Lal Chawaria joined BJP in the presence of BJP leader Shyam jaju.

It is rumoured that BJP will field Sant Lal Chawaria from Seemapuri Assembly constituency. AAP leader and Delhi’s minister Rajendra pal Goutham is contesting from the seat.

Sant Lal Chawaria said that his opinions and ideas were rejected by the party chairman Arvind Kejriwal. This has disappointed me and that is reason of quitting AAP , said Sant Lal Chawaria.