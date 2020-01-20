DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Militants lob grenades at CRPF camp in Pulwama

Jan 20, 2020, 08:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Terrorists attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists lobbed grenades at the CRPF camp in Newa village in Pulwama.

Earlier the security forces has gunned down three Hizbul Mujahideen militants . The militants were killed in an encounter in Shopian district.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close