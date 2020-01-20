Militants lob grenades at CRPF camp in Pulwama

Terrorists attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists lobbed grenades at the CRPF camp in Newa village in Pulwama.
Earlier the security forces has gunned down three Hizbul Mujahideen militants . The militants were killed in an encounter in Shopian district.
