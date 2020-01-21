Govt plans to introduce one textbook for all subjects from academic year 2020-21

Maharashtra’s textbook publishing bureau, Balbharti is planning to introduce one textbook for all subjects. Under the policy, Class 1 to Class 7 students from the academic year 2020-21 will have a single textbook. Initially, the pilot will run in Marathi medium schools from around 59 blocks across the state

Heavy school bags, because of multiple textbooks, has been a concern for a long time. The heavy weight is also associated with several health hazards. Experts believe that one textbook for all subjects could help reduce school bag weight by 1 kg-2 kg, depending on the class.

“For some years now, concerns have been raised about children carrying heavy school bags. A government resolution clearly listed out precautions that need to be taken to ensure that the weight of bags goes down. Many had suggested reducing the weight of textbooks by dividing them into ‘sections’ so that students do not have to carry the entire bulky book at all times. Hence, it has been decided to try this on a pilot basis,” reads the announcement.