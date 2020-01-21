Know the specification, features and price of Samsung Galaxy S20

The international smartphone brand Samsung will launch its prestigious Galaxy S20 on February 11 in San Francisco. It is reported that three variants of the phone.

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

As per reports the Samsung Galaxy S20 will come with a 6.2 inch AMOLED WQHD+ display with 120 HZ refresh rate and Infinity O cutout. The phone is said to run on Exynos 990 7nm processor and come with a inbuilt storage of 128GB with an expandable storage of 1 TB via micro SD.

The phone will have three rear cameras including 12 MP, 64 MP, and 12 MP. In the front it will have a 10 MP camera. Samsung Galaxy S20 include 4,000mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, and Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.

This image accurately represents how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera setup looks like! It will be dual shade (grey matte like + black), and it honestly looks good (better than what I tried to make here lol). Yeah, 100X would be printed besides Periscope Camera. pic.twitter.com/YwbYWZmvyg — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 18, 2020

2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus will come with a slightly bigger WQHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have a bigger 4,500mAh battery. Rest of the features such as camera, storage, and IP certification are going to be same as Galaxy S20.

So just heard S20 prices. Expect these to be lower than listed but at the moment we are expecting: S20 5G: €900-1000

S20+ 5G: €1050-1100

S20 Ultra 5G: €1300 Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to be about €1400 but I expect that to change before launch. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 20, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

This will have a larger screen at 6.9-inch. The phone will have a WQHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to come with a much bigger 5,000mAh battery. The phone will offer up to 512GB storage along with microSD up to 1TB.

According to reports, the phone will also have better camera specifications including the much-hyped 108-megapixel sensor along with 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and ToF sensors. For selfies, it could come with a 40-megapixel sensor.

The phones may cost 900 Euro to 1300 Euros.