Sonia Gandhi disposes-off Punjab Congress Committe,Keeps state unit President Jakhar

On Tuesday evening, the Punjab Congress Committee and all district committees in the state of Punjab are with immediate effect suspended by AICC President Sonia Gandhi.The only surviving name in the committe is that of the state unit President Sunil Jakhar.

The party released a statement in this regard, a day after state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Gandhi here and held detailed discussions with her.

Sonia Gandhi also formed an 11-member panel for better coordination between the government and the party in Punjab. Asha Kumari, AICC in-charge will head the panel with key positions held by Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary Ambika Soni, ministers CS Channi, SS Arora and Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab general secretary Sandeep Sandhu, MLAs Kuljit Nagra, and Gurkirat Kotli and PCC President Sunil Jakhar.