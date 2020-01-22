“ Anupam Kher is a clown, sycophantic”, says Naseeruddin Shah

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah came down heavily on his colleague Anupam Kher over his remarks on Citizenship Amendment Act. The veteran actor also supported and extended his solidarity with Deepika Padukone for visiting the protesting students of JNU.

“You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament and yet takes a step like this. Even if she has a lot to lose. Let us see how she takes it. She’ll lose a few endorsement, sure. Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity? Will that make her less beautiful than she is? They’re gonna come around sooner or later. The only god that film industry worships is money,” he said .

“Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it”, said the veteran actor about Anupam Kher.