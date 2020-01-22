Militant killed in encounter with police in Awantipora

A militant has been killed in an encounter by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place as militants started gun fire at security forces in Awantipora town in Pulwama district.

” One terrorist has been neutralised. The operation is currently underway” informed the Jammu and Kashmir police officials.

A day earlier an Army jawan and a special police officer were killed in a gunfight with the militants in Pulwama. On Monday three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter in Shopian district.