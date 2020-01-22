Rajeev Ravi teams up with Asif Ali for a cop thriller titled ‘Kuttavum Shikshayum’

Malayalam filmmaker Rajeev Ravi’s new film has been titled as ‘ ‘Kuttavum Shikshayum’. The film will have Asif Ali in the lead role.

The film touted be a cop thriller is penned by Sisbi Thomas and Sreejith Divakaran. Sibi Thomas is a police officer in real life. He has played the role of a police officer in Rajeev Ravi’s much acclaimed film ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’.

Sunny Wayne, Alenciar Ley López, Sharafudheen and Senthil Krishna will also play crucial roles in the film. ‘Thottappan’fame Suresh Rajan will handle the cinematography and B.Ajithkumar will handle editing.

The film will be bankrolled by Arun Kumar VR under Film Roll Productions.