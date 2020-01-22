Set back trails for Modi govt, After IMF Ficci downrates Indian GDP projections

In another set back to Modi led NDA government, Ficci rating downscaled the Indian GDP growth. This setback is followed after IMF downscaled GDP to 4.8 percent before two days. According to Ficci estimated GDP growth of India would be 5.5 percent in 2020-21.

“Although we expect some improvement in the financial year 2020-21, the risks will persist and will lead to the Indian economy being stuck in a phase of low consumption and low investment demand,” said Sunil Sinha, an economist at India Ratings and Research