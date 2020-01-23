Avoid installing dish antenna in front of window : Here’s the reason

Acharya Indu Prakash reveals how a thing as small as an antenna or dish can have an impact in life. He says that according to Vastu Shastra, there should never be any type of dish or antenna in front of the window of the house.

Laying down the reasons for the same, he says that having one in front of the house window can lead to negative and direct effects on your child, due to which his education and health can be hindered. So, it is advisable that you should avoid applying such things in front of the home window.

Also, the windows or doors of the house should never be broken, otherwise, there can a financial crisis in the life of the members of the house and everyone will be disturbed if there is any such broken or damaged window or door in the house.