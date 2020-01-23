Eight civilians including 5 children killed in air strikes

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a human right monitoring group accused that 8 civilians including 5 children’s has been killed in the air strikes by Russia in Idlib province of Syria.

The agency said that five members of a same family was killed in Saraqeb and three others were killed in Arnaba.

Idlib and Aleppo province are controlled by groups opposing the rule of Syrian president Bashar Al Assad. Russia has deployed thousands of its forces in Syria and are conducting regular air strikes against the groups fighting against the Bashar Al Assad.

Syria’s war has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests. Millions of people were displaced and hundreds of thousands has lost their lives in the civil war in Syria.