Indian Army soldiers in Siachen get personal kit worth Rs 1 Lakh

Indian Army soldiers deployed on the world’s highest battlefield Siachen glacier are now getting a personal kit worth over Rs one lakh each. The kit includes equipment which will help jawans for survival and moving around the glacier. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane closely checked the kit and equipment during his visit to Siachen in the second week of January.

Multilayered extreme winter clothing which costs around Rs 28,000 per set along with the special sleeping bag which is worth around Rs 13,000. Are the most expensive equipment of the kit. The kit also includes jacket and the special gloves of troops together cost around Rs 14,000. Meanwhile, multipurpose shoes cost around Rs 12,500.

Soldiers serving on Siachen glacier are also provided with the oxygen cylinder costs Rs 50,000 per piece. Equipment and gadgets for detecting avalanche victims are also part of the kit. It costs around Rs 8,000.