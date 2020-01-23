“Indira Jaising should be kept in jail with Nirbhaya convicts”, says actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who has been making headlines since she kick-started her movie promotions with bold statements on ongoing nationwide turmoil, celebrity movements and more, recently drew fierce anger over delayed execution of the 2012 gang-rape convicts. The actress was asked her take on the verdict and she was extremely bold and unabashed with her statements. Lashing out at senior lawyer Indira Jiasing, Kangana reportedly said women like her bear rapists.

Kangana further went on to say that Jaising should be kept in jail with rapists for 4 days. Taking potshots at Jaising’s tweet appealing Asha Devi that she should forgive the culprits, she said, how dare she make such an appeal. She further claimed that Jiasing never met Nibhaya’s parents to ask them about their situation and today she is supporting the convicts. Making another huge allegation on Jaising she said, because of people like her who make a living by supporting rapists, victims fail to get justice in this country.

Kangana further opined that the convicts should not be called minors as they did a heinous crime that is not related to any age. She also questioned who has set this standard of age for culprits especially when people of that age are doing rape and more such ugly crimes. She also further added that the convicts should be hanged till death at crossroads amid the public to set an example across the nation.