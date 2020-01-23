Large scale illegal liquor seized

A large quantity of illegal liquor was seized by the Delhi Excise Department. The Excise has also arrested two persons for supplying non-duty paid liquor to a farmhouse in South Delhi.

The excise acted after a tip-off. They raided a farmhouse in Bharati Mines form where they seized the liquor. 80 Bottles of used and sealed bottles have been recovered. Two person named Ashish and the Nazir were arrested. A box of beer has been recovered from a car owned by Nazir. The beer was only for sale in Haryana.