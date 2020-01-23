Nagpur bound Indigo plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai after fire alert

An Indigo Airbus A-320 bound to Nagpur made an emergency landing soon after take-off back to Mumbai airport. The emergency landing was after a fire alert went on, forcing the pilots to request an emergency landing.

his is the second IndiGo flight that took off from Mumbai to have returned and made an emergency landing in the last 24 hours.

IndiGo’s flight 6E 5388 had taken off from the Mumbai airport at 1.37 pm, much behind its scheduled departure of 11.35 am. In just about 11 minutes after take-off, at 1.48 pm, the pilot reported some technical issues to request air traffic controllers to maintain the plane’s height rather than climb up further. Six minutes later, he reported that the cargo section’s fire lights had lit up and issued a Mayday call to signal a life-threatening emergency.