No dramatic rise in Kejriwal’s income in these years, reports say

While assets of several chief ministers have grown exponentially after they completed a term in office, those of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat, have only displayed a marginal rise, that too primarily owing to property appreciation.

According to the affidavit filed by Kejriwal before the returning officer, his total assets rose to Rs 3.4 crore from around Rs 2.1 crore in 2015, primarily due to the increase in the market value of two properties: a flat he purchased in 1998 and another that he inherited.

As per the affidavit, the cash and fixed deposits in the name of the 51-year-old politician and his wife, Sunita, increased from around Rs 15 lakh in 2015 to Rs 57 lakh in 2020. This again was primarily due to Sunita receiving Rs 32 lakh in voluntary retirement benefits.

Kejriwal’s income drops

Interestingly, Kejriwal’s income has shown a marked drop from Rs 7.42 lakh in 2014-15 to Rs 2.46 lakh the following year. In the last fiscal 2018-19, it is shown to be Rs 2.81 lakh. His spouse Sunita’s income has also shown a drop from Rs 12.08 lakh in 2014-15 to Rs 9.94 lakh in 2018-19.

As for movable assets like cash and investments, Kejriwal has declared their gross total value to be Rs 9.95 lakh in his name and Rs 57.07 lakh in the name of his spouse. He has also declared in his name one self-purchased flat in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and inherited property in Shivani, Haryana with a current market value of Rs 1.4 crores and Rs 37 lakh respectively. It has also been declared that a flat was purchased by Sunita in Gurugram in 2010, the market value of which is now Rs 1 crore.