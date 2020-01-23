“We will not show documents in NRC”,says CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury

“National Citizenship Register (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) as part of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)”CPI-M national general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Yechury tweeted, “We are all citizens of independent India, the Constitution of India has to be saved.”

Yechury demanded the government to withdraw CAA and said take back CAA, we will not reply in NPR, will not show documents in NRC. It is worth noting that the Left parties have launched a public awareness campaign against them in various states, opposing CAA and NRC nationwide. Other veteran leaders of the Left parties including Yechury joined rallies in various cities for a month in protest against CAA, appealing people not to join NPR and NRC.