Manju Warrier to pair opposite Suraj Venjaramood

‘Lady Superstar’ of Malayalam film industry Manju Warrier to paired opposite national award winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu. This is for the first time that manju Warrier is pairing opposite Suraj.

The film directed by veteran filmmaker Harikumar is titled ‘Autorickshakkarante Bharya’. The film is based on the short story ‘ Autorickshakkarante Bharya’, written celebrated Malayalam writer M.Mukundan. The script of the film will be written by M.Mukundan.

The story centres around a lazy autorickshaw driver named Sajeevan.Sajeevan is not interested in driving auto and lives by lending borrowing money from others and takes no responsibility. But his life changes as Radhika comes to his life as his wife.