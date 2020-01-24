Number of illegal migrants returning to Bangladesh increases: BSF

The Border Security Force has revealed that the number of illegal migrants living in India are returning to Bangladesh has increased in the last month. In January only 268 Bangladeshi nationals have been intercepted by BSF, said a top official of force.

As per the data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) the number of people caught while trying to cross over to Bangladesh from India increased by more than 50% with 2971 arrested by BSF in 2018 as compared to 1800 in 2017.

BSF also said that a substantial decrease in cattle smuggling while smuggling of drugs, especially Yaba tablets, shot up in 2019. In January, 10,000 such tablets have been seized.

