Saif Ali Khan not ready to act with daughter Sara Ali Khan in films ; here’s the reason

Doesn’t Saif Ali Khan want to work with daughter Sara Ali Khan in a film? Well at the moment it is a strict ‘no…no’. Yes that is what Saif has said during a promotional event of his film, Jawaani Jaaneman recently.

The actor also stated that the there has been so far four-five proposals for the two to act together in a film. “Sometimes Sara has said no, sometimes I. At this moment it doesn’t look like doing a film together in the near future,” Saif said.

Saif also informed that initially Sara was to play his daughter’s role in Jawaani Jaaneman. “Yes, it is true that she was to do the role of my reel-life daughter,” Saif said. “But then she got the offers for Simmba and Kedarnath. Then I told her to concentrate on those two movies opt out of this one,” he added.

Saif also said that if they act together in a movie in may lead to ‘family complications’. He however refused to disclose what the ‘complications’ may be. Saif however, has been quick to point out that he is really proud that Sara is doing well as an actor and her films getting good reviews. “I am indeed a very proud father,” Saif has asserted.