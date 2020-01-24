Forex Market: Indian rupee slips again

In the stock market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar.

As per market experts the rising crude oil prices and the lower opening of the Indian equity market has weighed upon the Indian rupee. Bu the fresh foreign fund inflows has supported Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.34 and then slipped to 71.31 against the US dollar registering a decline of 5 paise. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.26 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the strength of US dollar against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.02% to 97.70.