“ The standard of democracy has also gone down”, says Shiv Sena: Know the reason for Sena’s statement

The former ally of BJP Shiv Sena has again came with harsh criticism against the BJP and Narendra Modi led union government. In an editorial in ‘Saamana’, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena , the party has accused that under the BJP rule country is slipping not only in economy but also in democracy.

” Now there is a slide in India’s global democracy index ranking. This means how India has slipped on the economic standards on a global level, the standard of democracy has also gone down”, said editorial.

Shiv Sena was referring to the Democracy Index Global Ranking released by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). India has slipped 10 places to 51st position the ranking containing 160 countries.

” In the last one year, the country has witnessed churning over scrapping of Article 370, CAA, NRC etc. There have been public protests, students protests, JNU-type attacks are used to muzzle the dissenting voices. This is the reason India slipped to 51st position in the Democracy Index’ said the editorial.

” Even if the government rejects the EIU report, does the ruling party have an answer as to why the country was witnessing a slide, from economic field to democracy” asked Shiv Sena.