72-year-old CPM worker sets himself on fire

A 72-year-old worker of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) allegedly set himself on fire in Indore on Friday evening, the police said, adding that pamphlets against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were found in his bag. Rameshchandra Prajapat allegedly set himself on fire at Geeta Bhavan square, a police official said.

He was rushed to the government-run M Y Hospital where he was undergoing treatment, said Nirmal Kumar Shrivas, in- charge of Tukoganj police station. He said some pamphlets against the CAA were found in his bag, but it would be premature to link Prajapat’s act with anti-CAA protests.

Prajapat received serious burn injuries and he was not in the condition to give a statement to the police yet, the officer added. CPM sources said that Prajapat had taken part in various anti-CAA protests in the city..