China facing ‘Grave situation’, President Xi sets off alarm against powerful Virus

Chinese President Xi Jinping had raised an alarm on Saturday against the accelerating spread of powerful Coronavirus. Official news agency Xinhua reported Xi saying, ‘China is facing a grave situation’ and the spread of the virus is still not in control with 1300 people across China now infected with the virus.

“Faced with the grave situation of an accelerating spread of the new coronavirus… it is necessary to strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee,” Xi said, according to official news agency Xinhua.

The new version of Coronavirus first appeared in the city of Wuhan with a sudden spread owing to the highly contagious nature of the disease. The Coronavirus affects the respiratory system initially and spreads through humans to human mainly through the air. Chinese authorities had in effect quarantined several cities with at least 11 million inhabitants in it. The gates to these cities are closed until further notification.

“As long as we have steadfast confidence, work together, scientific prevention and cures, and precise policies, we will definitely be able to win the battle,” Xi was quoted expressing his confidence to counter the powerful virus.The US and Chinese scientists are working on an emergency to find a vaccine to kill the new strain of Coronavirus.