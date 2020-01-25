Detained Ex-Kashmir CM Omar Abdulla reappears donning a white beard

Omar Abdulla who is on detention since August 5, reappeared on Twitter with a long white beard. He is photographed wearing a snow cap, clad in winter attire with a cheerful smile on his face. In the background, heavy snowfall is there with Omar’s frizzy beard catching some beads of snow.

The photo has a retro touch to it. According to sources, the photograph is genuine. Former CM of Kashmir and the Son of Farooq Abdulla, The National Conference leader, is on detention since August 5, on precautionary grounds since the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

