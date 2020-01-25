Mamata Banerjee posts bearded Omar Abdulla,says ” I can’t recognize him”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Saturday posted a photo of ex- Kashmir CM Omar Abdulla after a period of 5 months of detention. In the photo which is deemed authentic by experts, Omar is seen donning a long white beard wearing a snow cap, standing amidst heavy snowfall.

Tweeting the picture Bengal’s Deedi said, “I could not recognize Omar in this picture. I am feeling sad, Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?”

