‘ Raat’: The first single from film ‘Trance’ starring Nazriya released: Watch it

The most hyped and much anticipated Malayalam film ‘Trance’ will be released on February 14.Pretty couple of Mollywood Fahadh Faasil and wife Nazriya are playing the lead roles in the film.

The makers of the film had released the first single from the movie. The song titled ‘Raat’ is sung by Bollywood composer Sneha Khanwalkar, Neha Nair. The song is composed by Jackson Vijay. Lyrics is written by Vinayak Sasikumar and Kamal Karthik.

The film directed and produced by Anwar Rasheed. The film marks the come back of Anwar Rasheed after a gap.

Cinematographer Amal Neerad and sound designer Resul Pookutty are part of the technical side.Vincent Vadakkan has scripted the film.

The cast of the film includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan, Sreenath Bhasi.