Ex-Army jawan killed by leopard

A former soldier of Indian Army was killed by a leopard in pauri district in Uttarakhand. The deceased jawan is identified as Pravin Singh. The half eaten body of Pravin Singh was found along a village road on Sunday.

As per reports Pravin Singh was returning his home after attending a marriage function on Saturday evening. On the way to his home he was attacked by a leopard at Angni village near Tarkeshwar.

The forest officials urged villagers not venture out after evening. More officials has been deployed in the area and a case has been registered. The state government has announced a compensation for Singh’s family