Kerala Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor girl

A madrassa teacher was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. The arrested person is Pathanamthitta Niranam Vadakkumbhagam native Abdul Jaleel. The girl has given the statement that in the last August and September, the teacher abused her several times.

The girl revealed the incident first to her schoolmates, who contacted the Childline workers, who in turn informed the police. The accused was produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody.