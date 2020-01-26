Official teaser of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is released: watch it

The official teaser of the highly anticipated Malayalam period film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ was released online by its makers. The teaser of the film was released on Sunday 4.pm. The much hyped film directed by veteran director Priyadarshan is scheduled to hit screens in March 2020.

The multilingual period film will be also released in ‘IMAX’ format. Iit will be a first in Malayalam to be released in IMAX format. In India there are only 15 IMAX screens. Kerala has not even a single IMAX screen.

The film is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Kunjali Marakkar was the title given to the naval chief of Zamorin of Calicut in the 16th century, whose duty was to protect the coast against the invading Portuguese army.

Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Ashok Selvan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prabhu, Mukesh, Suhasini Maniratnam, Fazil, Siddique, Manju Warrier, Baburaj, Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Perady, Nandu, Innocent, Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and many others are part of the film. National award winning cinematographer Tirru and production designer Sabu Cyril are some of the big names in the technical crew.

Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing the film, which is said to be made on a budget of over Rs 100 crores.