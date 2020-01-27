Former Karnataka CM Amarnath Shetty passes away

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Janata Dal(S) leader Amarnath Shetty died at a hospital here on Monday due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

Shetty, 80, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Known to be an upright politician, Shetty began his political career in 1965. He was elected to the state Assembly from Moodbidri constituency in Dakshina Kannada district three times in 1983, 1987 and 1994.

He was minister for Tourism and Muzarai in the Janata Dal government.

After losing to Congress candidate Abhayachandra twice in a row, he declined to contest the seat again.