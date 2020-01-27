Official teaser of ‘Varane Avashyamund’ starring Suresh Gopi and Shobana released: Watch it

The official teaser of an upcoming Malayalam film ‘Varane Avashyamund’ was released online. The film marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan the son of veteran Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikad. The film is also penned by Anoop Sathyan.

The film also mark the return of Suresh Gopi to film industry back. Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi and Shobana plays the lead roles in the film.

Urvashi, Lal Jose, Major Ravi, Johny Antony, Lalu Alex, Siju Wilson, KPAC Lalitha and many others are also part of the film’s supporting cast. ‘Uyare’ fame Mukesh Muraleedharan cranks the camera and Toby John is the editor.

The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner of Wayfarer Films. M Star Entertainments is also associated with the production. Playhouse will be releasing the film in Kerala.