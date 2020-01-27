Video of men taking bath while riding a bike goes viral : Watch

A video of two men taking bath while riding a bike has become viral on the social media. The video was shared on a Facebook page Giao Thông.The incident in the video took place in Vietnam.

In the video clip two men can be seen leathered in soap with a bucket of water kept in between them. One of them drives the bike while balancing a crate of beer. The other, riding pillion, pours water on himself and the driver. All these while the bike keeps moving on the road.

The police took case against them as the video went viral. The authorities track down the owner of the bike by using registration number of the bike. Then it turns out that the bike didn’t belong to either of them and they got it from someone else. Both men were imposed fines and charged with traffic violation. Police also fined the man who lent the bike to such unprofessional riders.