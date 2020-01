W.Bengal on Monday passed a resolution against the new Citizenship act to become the fourth state in the Indian union to do so. Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan had earlier passed resolutions against the new Citizenship law.

Mamata Banerjee, the ruling TMC chief demanded the repeal of CAA along with NPR and NRC.Speaking to reporters Mamata Banerjee said, “The CAA is against our Constitution and humanity.CAA together with NPR and NRC should be repealed immediately”