Lok Sabha speaker forwards writ objection to EU Parliament on its resolution against CAA

Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Tuesday forwarded a writ objection addressed to EU Parliament President David Maria Sassoli saying that it is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another, a practice that can surely be misused by vested interests.

“It is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another, a practice that can surely be misused by vested interests. I would urge you to consider the proposed resolution in this light, confident that none of us wants to set an unhealthy precedent,” read the letter.

EU Parliament had drafted a resolution against the new Citizenship law which was passed in the Indian Parliament backed with a brute majority of the ruling NDA alliance in both houses of the parliament on 10 th of last month. India is facing widespread protests since last month, with the union government adopting a defiant stance against the protestors, crushing the protests at states having the authoritarian stronghold. The nationalistic sentiments are favorable to the government to take more stern action against the revolters.

More than 600 of 751 members of the EU Parliament are part of the six groups that have tabled the resolutions. The resolutions are set to be debated in the European Parliament in Brussels on January 29 and voted the day after.