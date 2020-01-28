DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Luxury hotels, bars will be allowed to serve liquor till early morning in the state

Jan 28, 2020, 07:45 pm IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow luxury hotels and bars in the state to serve liquor till early morning. The new policy will be implemented from the next financial year starting from April this year.

The government claims that by this move the revenue income of the state will increase. At present bars and hotels can serve liquor till midnight and they extend it by an hour by paying extra money as licence fees.

“This duration has now been extended for both bars and hotels. Bars and hotels will both have to pay the government additional fees to extend their time slots Rs.5 lakh for starred hotels to 4 am and Rs.2.5 lakh for bars to 2 am” , said top excise official.

