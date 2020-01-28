Man injured in mob attack on pro-CAA rally died

In a shocking incident a man injured when a mob consisting mostly of Muslim people attacked a pro-CAA rally had died in hospital on Monday. The incident occurred in Lohardaga in Jharkhand last week. The deceased man identified as Neeraj Ram Prajapati.

Neeraj Ram Prajapati suffered serious injuries and was under treatment in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. As per medical reports Neeraj Ram Prajapati has bleeding inside his brain and the septic shock due to this internal bleeding caused a cardiac arrest.

Jharkhand police: According to primary investigation in the death of Neeraj Ram Prajapati, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences doctor has stated that he died due to cardiac arrest caused by septic shock from brain stem bleed, external injury was not the reason for his death. https://t.co/GqKrdnMYPz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

A pro-CAA rally was attacked by a Muslim mob near Amla Toli in Lohardaga on January 23. Petrol bombs and stones were pelted at participants of the rally. Many homes and shops of Hindus were set ablaze by the mob. Around 100 participants and 24 policemen suffered injury in the atack.

Lohardaga Dist Collector: Curfew imposed in Lohardaga. Schools-colleges to remain closed for 2 days. After this,decision will be taken as per situation. Situation under control. Extra forces deployed. #Jharkhand Violence erupted y'day in Lohardaga town following a pro-CAA rally — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Police fires several rounds in the air and curfew was imposed in the area.