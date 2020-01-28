DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Man injured in mob attack on pro-CAA rally died

Jan 28, 2020, 05:49 pm IST
In a shocking incident a man injured when a mob consisting mostly of Muslim people attacked a pro-CAA rally had died in hospital on Monday. The incident occurred in Lohardaga in Jharkhand last week. The deceased man identified as Neeraj Ram Prajapati.

Neeraj Ram Prajapati suffered serious injuries and was under treatment in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. As per medical reports Neeraj Ram Prajapati has bleeding inside his brain and the septic shock due to this internal bleeding caused a cardiac arrest.

A pro-CAA rally was attacked by a Muslim mob near Amla Toli in Lohardaga on January 23. Petrol bombs and stones were pelted at participants of the rally. Many homes and shops of Hindus were set ablaze by the mob. Around 100 participants and 24 policemen suffered injury in the atack.

Police fires several rounds in the air and curfew was imposed in the area.

