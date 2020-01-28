Release date of ‘Ram’ starring Mohanlal announced

The shooting for the upcoming film by Mohanlal titled ‘Ram’ is progressing fastly. The film is directed by Jeethu joseph. The film marks teaming up of Mohanlal and jeethu Joseph after the historic blockbuster ‘Drishyam’.

The film which is touted to be a murder mystery will be shot at foreign locations like Egypt, England and Turkey.

The film is penned by Jeethu Joseph himself.South Indian actress Trisha plays the female lead in the film. Indrajith Sukumaran, Durga Krishna, Leona Lishoy are also playing crucial roles in the film.

On the technical side Satheesh kurup is handling the camera and Vishnu Shyam is composing the music. V.S.Vinayak is the editor.

The film is bankrolled by Ramesh R Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner Abhishek Films.

The action thriller was earlier announced to be hit screens on Onam this year. But now it is rumoured that the film will be released on Pooja vacation.