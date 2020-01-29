Actor Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries while filming ‘Man vs Wild’ with Bear Grylls : Watch Video

Super star Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries during the shooting of an episode of ‘Man vs Wild’ with Bear Grylls at the Bandipur Reserve in Karnataka. The actor has twisted his ankle, reports police sources. Forest officials said the shooting had to be stopped midway following the incident, adding that the actor was fine. “The shooting has been called off for the day for his safety. There is no permission for shooting on January 29 with the actor,” a forest official said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth is all set to feature in the show. The actor, along with the wanderer, known for his daredevilry in traversing and surviving in some of the most treacherous terrains in the world, have begun filming in the Bandipur woods, noted for its tiger reserve and biodiversity. Sources close to the actor said that he left on Monday to Mysore for the shoot and is expected to complete it soon and return to the city.