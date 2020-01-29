Indian origin man discovers 5000 year old amulet,got surprised when learnt its real value

An Indian origin man, Alfred Corey 66 found a rare amulet from the garage of his jeweler father. It was made of Aqeeq (Agate) gemstone and was small and he casually slipped it into his pocket.At the time he was searching for a key and got the amulet from a chest in which keys are stored.

Alfred’s father migrated to the UK during the 1960s and started a jewelry business there. He safe kept this rare amulet in the garage and later forgot due to old age and died aged 96 in 2002.Alfred later was startled when experts after examining the gemstone informed him that it is at least 5000 years old and could value in the market not less than 27 Crore rupees.

The amulet according to experts may be sculpted in eastern China.