Schools and colleges should play national anthem before public events : Govt

Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra has directed colleges and universities in the state to play National Anthem at the beginning of their public events. A directive regrading this order will be issued in a few days. Samant said this move will inculcate the feeling of patriotism among students.

Speaking at an event he said “Students should have feeling of patriotism. A decision will be taken to ensure public events at colleges and universities begin with the national anthem so that students know the importance of sacrifices made to attain freedom”.

National Anthem must before Public Events

The Minister of Higher and Technical Education also noted how National Anthem is being rendered in cinema theatres before the screening of a movie. Meanwhile, he also said that the name board of colleges in the state should be in Marathi.