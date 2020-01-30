4 Indians including two children found dead in Nepal

4 Indian nationals including two children belonging to the same family from Bihar found dead in Nepal. Police after primary investigation has informed that they were died due to suffocation.

The deceased were found crushed beneath a pile of gunny sacks. The incident took place in Gallamandi Pipariya area of Siddharthanagar Municipality in province No 5 of western Nepal. The deceased were working as rag pickers for the last one and a half decade in the area.

The dead were identified as Sahajad Hussain aged 30, his wife Saddab Khatun and their two-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. The dead bodies were send to post-mortem. Police has started investigation in the matter.