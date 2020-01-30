Actress Bhama’s Mehendi function pics goes viral : See Pics

Photos of Actress Bhama’s Mehendi ceremony has gone viral on social media.Bhama’s close friends and relatives took part in the function. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow lehenga and the Mehendi on her hands added charm to the pictures.

Only invited guests took part in the function. Arun, who is working abroad, is her groom. The marriage was fixed by their families. Arun is also a classmate of Bhama’s brother in law. The marriage is set to take place in Kottayam on January 30.