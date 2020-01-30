Army officer’s daughter missing from Thiruvananthapuram traced in Sathyasarani

Aparna, daughter of a woman army officer went missing hardly 15 days before her scheduled wedding. Her marriage was fixed to a software engineer in Dubai. She was found in Sathyasarani in a raid conducted by the police the other day. Her marriage to Aashiq, a native of Malappuram, has been registered in the Manjeri Municipality and police recovered the documents of it. She told police that she is continuing there for religious studies.

The state intelligence agency is also investigating the matter. A raid was conducted on the complaint of her mother Mini Vijayan to ADGP B Sandhya to find her. The complaint also sought to prevent her from leaving the country as she is suspected of having taken a passport. The raid seized documents of conversion of 70 Hindu and Christian girls.