Atrangi Re to have these stars together

Sara Ali Khan seems to be on a roll. While the actor is busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, she has signed her next with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The film titled Atrangi Re will see her paired opposite Tamil actor Dhanush. Also, Akshay Kumar plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the film featuring the three actors Akshay, Sara and Dhanush. He tweeted, “IT’S OFFICIAL… #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan… Presenting the principal cast of Aanand L Rai’s new film #AtrangiRe… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai… Music by AR Rahman… Written by Himanshu Sharma… Filming starts on 1 March 2020.”