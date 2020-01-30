CPI leaders D.Raja and Binoy Viswam under police custody

General secretary of Communist party of India (CPI) D.Raja and Binoy Viswam were detained by the Delhi police. The Rajya Sabha MPS of the CPI were detained along with many others during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

” We went to Raj Ghat to take part in the human chain, in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Delhi police has arrested other leaders and me. We don’t know where they are taking us”, Raja told news agency ANI.

The Delhi police has not revelaed that why these leaders where taken into custody. Earlier CPI leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was detained by the Bihar police. He was taken into custody while he was attending a anti-CAA protest.