Disaster again in Nepal:4 Indians die of suffocation in rented room

A disheartening incident in Nepal claimed the life of 4 Indian tourists. The deceased were of the same family in which two children are also included. This is the second such incident in the mountainous nation within 10 days.

According to sources, the Indian family was trapped beneath a pile of mattresses suffocating them. The incident happened on Sidharth Nagar in western Nepal. The Nepal police had identified the deceased as Shahzad Hussein 30 his wife Shaddab Khatun and their children 2-year-old girl and six aged boys.They were residing in a rented room in Nepal and have their roots in Bihar.

Earlier 8 members of two Keralite families hailing from Trivandrum and Kozhikode died in a Nepal hotel with a faulty air conditioner.